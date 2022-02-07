3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $168,000

The greatest townhouse in Vinton? Many will say yes! This gorgeous home nestled in the heart of Vinton was recently built and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with easy access to restaurants, groceries, gas, a new coffee shop, greenway, and the amazing library. Watch the fireworks from the front yard! One of the best features is the room on the first floor can have multiple uses as separate living quarters with full bath, can also be used as a playroom, additional living room, office, workout space, and more! Open the living room windows and the back patio door this Spring for an tranquil breeze. New waterproof vinyl plank flooring on middle floor in 2019. Magnificent views of the mountains from the top floor of this townhouse are sure to please. The Experience is Real.