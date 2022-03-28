Check out this one owner home in the heart of Vinton! Well maintained by original owner since 1965! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Freshly painted interior, pressure washed exterior, new gutters, replacement windows, 10 year old architectural shingle roof. Electric radiant ceiling heat, which is clean, quiet, and efficient. Secondary natural gas heater downstairs, recently serviced. No central air, but brand new window AC unit that more than cools upstairs and a smaller window AC unit downstairs will convey. Dry basement with full bath and outside entrance that could be finished as extra bedroom. Sewer line recently cleared and repaired by city of Vinton and Service Master. Laundry set up on main level, but could be reconfigured. Large two-sided storage shed in back.
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $189,995
