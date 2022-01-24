 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $209,950

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $209,950

Don't miss the opportunity to get this one-of-a-kind charm in the heart of Vinton. Get all the character of the early 1900's with the updates of a recently redone home. Granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms, refinished hardwoods, high ceilings, and the kind of wood staircases you rarely see anymore! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including a master suite with a large walk-in closet! Walking distance to all of Vinton's new restaurants and the brewery plus much much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert