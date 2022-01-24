Don't miss the opportunity to get this one-of-a-kind charm in the heart of Vinton. Get all the character of the early 1900's with the updates of a recently redone home. Granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms, refinished hardwoods, high ceilings, and the kind of wood staircases you rarely see anymore! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including a master suite with a large walk-in closet! Walking distance to all of Vinton's new restaurants and the brewery plus much much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $209,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
Some sunshine on this Tuesday with highs above freezing followed by a push toward 50 degrees on Wednesday with plain rain Wednesday night shou…
Months away from his debut game as Virginia Tech’s football coach, Brent Pry already is bagging victories in Blacksburg.
ROCKY MOUNT — A push by a local militia to garner support from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors may be coming to a vote as early as ne…
A movie featuring locations at Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Vinton will have its red carpet premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Feb. 10.
Richard Keith Linkous died of septic shock after a pacemaker he received at the hospital protruded from his chest.
Last updated 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19
The move was prompted by an order by new Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
Last week, Christian and Shannon Waszak were tricked out of their life's savings, which they believed were secure in BBT/Truist Bank. The bank initially reimbursed the couple for the lost funds. Then Truist reversed the reimbursement — and took the money back.