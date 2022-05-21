 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $229,900

Gorgeous ''New'' quality built Craftsman Style, one level living home! Open floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Great Room w/cathedral ceiling/ceiling fan/transoms, eat-in kitchen w/multitude of cabinets & pantry, Master Suite w/coffered ceiling & ceiling fan; abundant natural light throughout; stackable washer/dryer hookup; luxury vinyl plank flooring & carpeting; rear patio; covered front porch & entry. Maintenance free, 30 year Arch shingles, level lot, concrete drive, quiet & convenient to I-81, downtown & all amenities - A MUST SEE!

