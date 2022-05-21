Gorgeous ''New'' quality built Craftsman Style, one level living home! Open floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Great Room w/cathedral ceiling/ceiling fan/transoms, eat-in kitchen w/multitude of cabinets & pantry, Master Suite w/coffered ceiling & ceiling fan; abundant natural light throughout; stackable washer/dryer hookup; luxury vinyl plank flooring & carpeting; rear patio; covered front porch & entry. Maintenance free, 30 year Arch shingles, level lot, concrete drive, quiet & convenient to I-81, downtown & all amenities - A MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Salem cosmetic surgeon Gregory Alouf filed the civil suit against another Salem doctor, Janine Talty. A Roanoke County jury sided Tuesday with the defendant.
Virginia's K-12 school performance is backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency, resulting in widening achievement gaps, according to a critical new assessment from Virginia's superintendent of public instruction.
In a space of just a few days this past week, The Roanoker and the Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine restaurant announced that they would be bringing each of their multi-decade runs to an end.
With a deadline looming at the end of the week for state employees to ask permission to work from home, Virginia has lost the leader of the state personnel agency handling the requests.
Quinton Cruse and April Ragan drank beer and sulked by a downtown Roanoke bridge the morning of May 5, dispirited by the difficulty of moving …
"I'll never stop rooting for Virginia Tech," the Kansas State coach said.
The Hokies are the No. 3 overall seed.
Details on the attendance figures for Virginia Tech's 2022 spring game...
The senior shortstop lost her mother to cancer in 2018.
A response to Mr. Purdy-and-company’s May 8 commentary (“VMI is on right track with diversity training”) is in order. The three gentlemen char…