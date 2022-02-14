3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $229,900

Beautiful newly renovated ranch in a quiet Vinton location with gorgeous mountain views!! Sunlight abounds main floor (new windows w/plantation blinds), hardwood floors in the living rm, hall & 3 bedrooms; hall linen closet, bath offers double sinks, tile floor & gorgeous oversized tiled shower with spa doors. Kitchen has new cabinets & applcs - watch the birds from the 3 windows overlooking spacious level rear yard w/shed. Finished rec room & 1/2 bath down + 730' of unfinished space for future expansion. Enjoy the outdoors & views from the 9' x 17' front patio or 12' x 27' carport. Concrete driveway, gas heat & central air, gas hot water tank (2021), architectural shingles. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, Brewery, all amenities and Interstate.