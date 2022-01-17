 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $234,950

Outstanding home located on a corner lot features refinished hardwood floors, Living room, dining room, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floor, nest thermostat, updated baths, 3 bedrooms, family room with masonry fireplace. Fresh paint! Nice large deck perfect for entertaining, beautiful backyard with retaining walls, landscaping, and storage sheds.

