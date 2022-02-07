 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $264,950

Don't miss this one! Come check out this totally updated ranch! New roof, complete kitchen makeover with stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, and baths updated all within the last few years! All you have to do is pull the truck up and move in. Get in before it's too late!

