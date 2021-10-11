Beautifully maintained four square in downtown Vinton with hard to find Residential Business Zoning. First floor was most recently used as office space and second floor was a residence. Walk up attic and unfinished basement. Covered carport on side of picturesque front porch with views of Vinton and surrounding mountains. Additional off street parking at rear of property. Incredible original wood trim work and lots of hardwood floors. Second floor has additional kitchen and full bath with entrance that can be separated from main floor. Location is half a block from new Roanoke County Library and quick stroll to all the downtown restaurants and entertainment in Vinton. Laundry room on main floor and in basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $319,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A group continues to advocate for Stadium Woods amid the immensely popular student tailgate known as Center Street.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente defends decision-making in loss to Notre Dame
Mary Huskey Palmer is charged with killing Arthur “Woody” Woodrow Palmer III.
Notre Dame kicks a 48-yarder in the final seconds to win 32-29 at Lane Stadium.
A driver sustained life-threatening injuries when a train collided with her car at a crossing in Troutville last week, according to Virginia S…
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s r…
He also will be suspended for the first half of next week’s game against Pittsburgh.
BLACKSBURG – Numbness.
Regularly commanding more than 80% of the vote in Franklin County elections for three decades, Overton was known for his larger-than-life presence and his compassion.
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.