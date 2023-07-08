Proposed new construction on 1.08 acre in Bedford County. Conveniently located to RT 24, Roanoke, Bedford, Smith Mountain Lake and Lynchburg. One level and open concept living with attached 24 x 24 unheated two car garage. Easy care LVP flooring, granite/quartz countertops and white shaker style cabinets. Screened in porch as well as two covered porches. Breathtaking sunrise and sunset views all in lovely Bedford County Va.