 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $65,000

Sweet little grab for a wonderful, peaceful, affordable home. Quiet, level lot with covered porches, front and back. Nicely paved driveway with large storage shed. 3/1 has newer walk in shower. October 2020 updated HVAC. Roof has been well maintained. Great rental property or downsize.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert