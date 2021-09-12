3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $399,900

Reduced! Beautiful updated 3 BR 3 BA Ranch style lakefront home. E/Level features an open floor plan, updated kitchen w/SS appliances, gas stove, granite C/Tops, breakfast w/2 seats, HW floors throughout most of E/Level, living Room w/gas FP, Dining Area, guest BA, Guest BR or Office, expansive master suite, huge walk-in closet, gorgeous updated master BA, double sinks, launder room, extra room with another sink, & a spacious deck, front porch for relaxing, & a new side deck off the kitchen. L/Level features the family room, gas FP, BR w/ office, full BA, 2nd laundry room, 2 car oversized garage, & a deck. 2nd Driveway that leads to the lake w/ AEP approved floater. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes to area amenities & Westlake. Floater dock is perfect for Kayaks, Canoes, & Paddleboard