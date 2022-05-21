 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $529,000

  • Updated
Don't miss this beautiful new construction modern farmhouse style home located on over an acre and conveniently located to Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake. The one level living open floor plan features vaulted ceilings with beams in the great room, gas fireplace, watch beautiful sunsets on the front porch or enjoy the privacy of the back covered porch. Plans have been amended to add a half bath and change layout of primary bathroom.

