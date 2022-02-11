 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $529,900

Showcase Country Home in Great Location, Rural 3 acre Setting with Convenience to All Amenities at Westlake, Rocky Mount, & Only 14mi to Downtown Roanoke! NEW 48x48x16 Garage/Workshop w/Lift, Electric, HVAC & Cable TV: Mechanic's Dream! Immaculate 3 Bedroom Home: Each with Private Bath & Tons of Closet space! Hardwood & Ceramic Floors throughout Main Level, High Ceilings, Kitchen offers Granite, Cabinets Galore, & Large Pantry. Tons of Natural Light, Spacious Family Room, Private Office on Upper w/Separate Entry. Fresh Paint on Interior, NEW Custom Ceramic Tile Shower in Master, NEW Decking @ Pool: Nice Outdoor Entertaining Areas & Wrap-Around Covered Porch!

