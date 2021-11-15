Waterfront Cape Style Contemporary on Smith Mt Lake. Full Length Covered Porch and Sundeck. Double Car Garage, Stationary dock w/cabana & floater on deep water channel with Long Lake Views. Unique Rock Grottoe on the lake. Very Private Setting with beautiful White Oak Trees, Entry Level has New Flooring and Upper level has new carpet. Roof Replaced around 2013, Heatpumps replaced in 2019 and 2021. Great Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counters, Double Walk in Pantries and Laundry Room, Entry Level Master Suite, Lower Level Family room with Entertainment Bar/Refrigerator plus bath. Minutes to Shopping and Dining.
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $639,500
