3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $639,500

Beautiful Waterfront Contemporary Cape on Smith Mt Lake. Full Length Covered Porch and Sundeck. Double Car Garage,Stationary dock w/cabana & floater with Long Lake Views and deep water. Unique Rock Grottoe on the lake. Very Private Setting with beautiful White OakTrees, Roof Replaced around 2013, Heatpumps replaced in 2019 and 2021. Entry level has a Great Kitchen, Beautiful Granite Counters, Double Walk in Pantriesand a Laundry Room, Spacious Master Bedroom Suite with Bath,Entry Level has New Flooring and Upper level has new carpet. Lower Level Family room withEntertainment Bar/Refrigerator plus bath. Minutes to Shopping and Dining. Septic pumped July 2021 and pump replaced at same time.