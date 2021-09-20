 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $650,000

This lake home with new driveway just installed from home to dock, new in 2007 there was a 1900 sq. ft. 2 story addition plus a Sunroom and septic system. All was completely remodeled in 2019 with 2 new heat pumps, new hardwood floors thru-out, all light fixtures, levinton switches and plugs, all bathrooms, both kitchen and kitchenette with new high end appliances new interior and exterior doors w/ screens and storm doors. Also new high end security system, decking and 12x12 sunroom all freshly painted with extra insulation in attic and crawl space. This very private 1.74 acre lot with great wide water views has an easy walk to the dock or you can drive to the dock. In 2020 a multi level decking with stainless steel cable railings. Enjoy the sunset and lake views from this great home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history
State and Regional News

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

  • Updated

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert