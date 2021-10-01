Enjoy this unique property w/ 1.80 acres & 569.65'of waterfront which include 2 lakefront parcels view beautiful view of Smith Mountain. House was built by Southern Heritage w/ 1734 sq feet finished on the main level & 1734 sq. feet unfinished walkout lower level with roughed-in 3rd bath. New roof and new siding in approx. 2012. Tract 1 has the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home and 396.50' of waterfront and Tract 2 has an mobile home and dock on it w/173.15' of waterfront & 30' right of way which is a separate building lot. Living Room w/ gas fireplace, Master Bath has double vanities & jetted tub, High Speed Internet w/ Shentel available. Septic tank pumped out May 2021. Washer & Dryer is approx 2 years old. Convenient location & only 10 minutes to Westlake!
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $659,900
