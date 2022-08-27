Conveniently Located, Gorgeous New Construction on Gills Creek! 2 Story-Custom Home with Beautiful Modern Farmhouse Finishes on Private 5 acres. Less than 10 minutes to Westlake & Gills Creek Marina! Entry Level offers Spacious Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Large Island & Pantry, Family Room with Stone Fireplace flanked by a pair of Full-View Doors, Laundry with Beautiful Tile, and Half Bath. Upper Level offers Master Suite, Bed 2 & Bed 3, and Full Hall Bath - all bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors and baths have stunning tile! Covered Front Porch Entry, 2-Car Attached Garage (24'x24'), Large Rear Deck overlooking path to water - Great for Entertaining! Easy walk to water to put your kayaks in!!
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
“The lease is ending and we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord,” a Red Lobster spokesperson said in a statement Monday.
Sunken boats can create a navigation hazard for other boaters. The state is providing funds to help remedy the issue along the coastline, but Smith Mountain Lake has at least 10 sunken boats that need to be raised and removed.
Corrections officer Lilly Ann Caudill was swayed by a friendly prisoner into trying to deliver drugs, her attorney said.
BLACKSBURG — When your coach christens you “White Lightning,” you’ve got a shot to do something.
He was convicted of felony financial crimes.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Authorities are looking for Shawn Michael Tolbert, who for the past week has been sought in four counties.
Judge Robert Turk, who presided over the trial of a co-defendant, said he already had an opinion about the evidence.
Virginia Tech fall practice notes: Edge rushers look sharp, QBs battle distractions and a new record
As the Hokies edge closer to next week's season opener, the open portion of Wednesday's practice focused on offense versus defense scenarios.
He’s one of four men worldwide discovered to have antibodies that aggressively kill the invading virus.