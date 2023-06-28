The Spin company is cutting the cost to ride its scooters in Roanoke for people receiving government benefits, including Medicare.

Qualified riders can pay less than half the rate charged to everyone else.

A transportation official said electric scooters are popular in income-limited communities where the price cut can make a positive difference.

Scooter ridership data collected in the city showed that “the areas of northwest and southeast were very high use, so this can only improve that,” said Andrea Garland, who directs Ride Solutions, a program of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission.

Multiple providers have come and gone since e-scooters first appeared in the city in October 2019. Right now, orange Spin scooters appear most numerous. The company has put out 525 units out of a maximum allowed of 625, a spokesman said.

Under its operating permit in Roanoke, Spin is to give lower income people a price break. A three-month delay in starting the discount program was an “oversight,” company spokesman Tim Wilcox said.

The first step is to register at www.spinaccess.com. Spin requires proof of registration in a “local, state, or federal benefits program,” under the rules. Qualifying programs include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC.

Participants in Medicaid or Medicare can save money through Spin Access, as well as people who receive a subsidy to pay their utilities bill or ride public transit. Spin also said it will accept a letter from a case worker identifying a person as low income.

For Spin Access customers, Spin reduces the fee to check out a scooter from $1 to 50 cents and the per-minute cost to ride from 35 cents to a dime.

Registration is required only once. “You sign up and you’re approved, it’s indefinite,” Wilcox said.

For those new to Spin or those looking to learn more, the company intends to announce dates this summer for public educational events, Wilcox said.

The company proposed to the city — and the city agreed — that Spin would hold a public event within 14 days of its March launch. However, the first meeting is tentatively set for mid-July with another tentatively set for mid-August, Wilcox said.

“Our team is dedicated to meeting the necessary requirements and delivering a successful outcome,” he said by text.

Spin belongs to Tier Mobility, a German company that calls itself the European leader in the “shared micro mobility” business. It acquired Spin from the automaker Ford last year. Today Spin operates in 45 cities and on 28 university campuses in the United States, according to its website.

Experts say the dockless e-scooter industry was made possible by the advent of smartphones and location tracking technology and can reduce dependence on private motor vehicles. An e-scooter is dockless when a registered user can spot an unattended one, take a ride and abandon it at the destination.

Spin identifies users by their account registration information at check-in and check-out, tracks compliance with riding and parking rules, and has the power to penalize riders for misconduct.

Garland said she is a fan of shared mobility, given her mission to see alternative transportation options grow. Walking, bicycling, carpooling and public transportation are other “Ride Solutions” in the program.

The scooters enable people who would otherwise walk to reach a public transit stop to access work, shopping and appointments, Garland said.

The fact that scooters “are around so much, it is helping drivers perceive that there are other vehicles on the road that are not automobiles. I think that is a good introduction to sharing the road ... for a city like Roanoke,” she said.

That message about sharing the road goes out even when the scooter operator is a young person who is joyriding, she said.