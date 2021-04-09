4 accused of getting pandemic jobless benefits for inmates

NORFOLK — A federal grand jury has indicted four people for their roles in a scheme to use the identities of 35 Virginia prison inmates to secure more than $300,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, federal authorities said Friday.

Two women worked with two inmates at correctional institutions to collect information of other inmates to apply for the unemployment benefits, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. The two men who were serving time were accused of providing information for inmates where they were incarcerated, according to the news release.

The four people charged and the prisoners whose IDs were used shared about $335,000, prosecutors said.

Although the conspirators initially obtained $436,834, the Virginia Employment Commission was able to reclaim some of that after discovering the fraud, according to the news release.

Mary Benton, 38, of Portsmouth, and Angelica Cartwright-Powers, 35, of Norfolk, face multiple charges, as do inmates Michael Lee Lewis, Jr., 41, of Chesapeake, and Michael Anthony White, 38, also of Chesapeake.

If convicted, the conspirators face a maximum of five years in prison on a conspiracy charge and 30 years in prison on each fraud charge.