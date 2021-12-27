4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $139,900

North County home with nearly 6 acres of land beautifully set in the country. Open living area with dual gas log fireplace. Four spacious bedrooms and two baths makes for plenty of space for the family. The master has double bowl vanity, garden tub, separate shower and a 9' X 5 walk-in closet. The kitchen is spacious with eat-in breakfast area and separate dining area. This home is designed to live in. The large front porch and a tractor shed round out this beautiful home and a perfect country setting for the family.