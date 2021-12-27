 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $139,900

North County home with nearly 6 acres of land beautifully set in the country. Open living area with dual gas log fireplace. Four spacious bedrooms and two baths makes for plenty of space for the family. The master has double bowl vanity, garden tub, separate shower and a 9' X 5 walk-in closet. The kitchen is spacious with eat-in breakfast area and separate dining area. This home is designed to live in. The large front porch and a tractor shed round out this beautiful home and a perfect country setting for the family.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert