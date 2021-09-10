 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $824,999

Million dollar views!! Absolutely beautiful home on 28 AC w/stunning mountain views. No expenses have been spared on the details of this home. Home features 4 BR, 4 1/2 baths w/over 4600 SF. Front porch greets you w/stacked stone, reclaimed logs and 15 panel double front doors. Enter into the foyer & into the great room w/windows overlooking the beautiful views of Bedford & Lynchburg. Very open floor plan w/reclaimed Philly warehouse oak wood floors. Stone wood burning FP, dining room area, kitchen w/granite island and propane cook top, MBR w/ custom king size headboard, access to the deck & views. Master bath features heated stone flooring, huge tiled walk-in shower, dual vanities, WIC. Upstairs 2nd MBR w/open balcony views. Downstairs features large open game room, den area w/another stone FP, 2 more bedrooms & 2 more baths. A concrete back bar reclaimed from a DuPont estate. Large patio, whole house generator, copper gutters, Bose speakers. So many details have gone into this home!

