 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $299,000

1 owner-4bed, 3bath, 1540' brick ranch on cul-de-sac(3/4ac) backs to Blue Ridge Pkwy ravine-beautiful rolling land!! Enjoy front porch mountain view w/coffee or glass of wine. Lots of paved parking, det brick dbl gar(220V)+shed. Open design liv rm/kit/eating area w/wood fireplace, cath ceiling & 2 skylights; oak cabinets w/granite tops; dr to sunrm & deck, m/f laund/pantry. Master w/walk-in closet, both ensuite &hall full baths updated. Down: large fam rm, full bath, bdrm, office-perfect in-law suite forparents/teens/young adults to have their own space(had 2nd laundry there), walk-in grade level.Workshop-wdstv, benches, safe rm (disasters). Gar&house roof-'17; HWT-'18; heat pump-'10; KGuard gutters-'04; applcs-'14-'16. 10mins to amenities.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert