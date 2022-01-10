Come home to your own personal mountain top retreat. Beautiful views and privacy abound! This lovely home has a main level master with a spacious walk in closet and garden tub, tilt windows, family room with wood stove and a bonus room that could serve as 5th bedroom or office. Outside you'll find a rocking chair front porch, heated 16x32 workshop and access to ATV trails.Professional pictures delayed due to weather. Will be added later in the week.
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $349,950
