4 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $375,900

Must check out this beautiful 2 Story with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen, Replacement Windows & Doors. Two Master Suites, Laundry conveniently located on main level. Storage space inside & out. Cobblestone patio for outside cookouts w/extra lot in back. Storage Shed. Double corner lots on 2 cul-de-sacs. Attached Garage is heated and cooled w/storage. Recent new A/C unit & motor in furnace. Keyless entry front door. New landscaping in flower beds full of spring and summer bulbs and gardenia bushes. Home has electric dog fence. Quiet pet friendly neighborhood per seller. Good amount of wild life (deer, rabbits, & birds). Convenient to parkway, downtown, 24 minutes to Hardy Rd. boat launch, 40 minutes to Smith Mountain Lake Marina. Minutes to schools, grocery stores and restaurants

