4 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $649,900

Beautiful Custom 4Bed/3.1Bath Brick Home on 12.44 acres, Gorgeous Mountain & Sunrise View! Large Stocked Pond: Bring Your Fishing Pole! Open Floor Plan, Enjoy Main Level Living, Solid Oak Flooring & Trim throughout, Ceramic Tile in Baths. Kitchen Opens to both Breakfast Nook & Formal Dining Rm. Spacious Master Suite offers Jacuzzi Tub, Shower, Dbl Sinks, Walk-In Closet. Main Level Private Office, High-speed Internet. (3)Beds on Upper Level/2 with Private Baths. Large Den on Upper Level makes for Nice Den and/or Fitness Area. Fenced Acreage, 40x60 Barn w/Concrete Pad & Electric. Enjoy the Rocking Chair Front & Rear Porches! {Listing Agent related to Seller.}

