4 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $650,000

A secluded and private luxurious home on over 14 acres with convenient location to Roanoke, Boones Mill, and Rocky Mount! Open floorplan 1.5 story with 3 bedrooms on main level, bonus room above garage, and finished basement with extra storage, kitchen rough in, additional bedroom, full bath, laundry, and family room. Lots of hardwood floors on main floor and huge primary suite with walk in shower and soaking tub. Wet weather stream and paths through the woods, the peaceful setting from the back covered porch allows you to take in nature.