A secluded and private luxurious home on over 14 acres with convenient location to Roanoke, Boones Mill, and Rocky Mount! Open floorplan 1.5 story with 3 bedrooms on main level, bonus room above garage, and finished basement with extra storage, kitchen rough in, additional bedroom, full bath, laundry, and family room. Lots of hardwood floors on main floor and huge primary suite with walk in shower and soaking tub. Wet weather stream and paths through the woods, the peaceful setting from the back covered porch allows you to take in nature.
4 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A virtual meeting was held Monday night, with another set for Tuesday.
Sue Kass made an appeal not to lose sight of the greater good and said elected officials have faced immense pressure during the pandemic.
"We were desperate, so I just took the shot," Darius Maddox said.
In Giles County Recovery Court, a judge trades robes for workout clothes to join defendants in push-ups, sit-ups and the dreaded "Wal-Lees."
A $20,000 bond was set for James Michael Hodge, 43, of Dublin.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed the bill, and said during debate that there's no way to predict who is going to commit a crime.
"We're just trying to prove everybody wrong," Justyn Mutts said.
Virginia Tech's new offensive staff spent some time Tuesday night talking about a fan favorite topic, read what they said about the team's upcoming quarterback competition
Police in Virginia were barred in 2020 from stopping cars for a range of violations. Now lawmakers look to undo those changes.
The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in late 2020 that barred police from pulling drivers over on a host of vehicle equipment violations — and also blocked officers from searching vehicles based on an “odor of marijuana.” Reformers say the changes were a crucial step toward reducing “pretextual” policing, or stopping cars for minor reasons to search them or conduct unrelated ...
Roanoke Valley Sister Cities group disagrees with Youngkin's call to end partnership with Russian city
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for Roanoke and Norfolk to end sister city partnerships with Russian cities as part of his call for “decisive a…