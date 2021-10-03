 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $799,900

Exceptional Brick Home in Boones Mill features Spacious Rooms throughout, Hardwood Floors, Open Custom Kitchen to Family Room w/Brick Fireplace, Enjoy Main Level Living w/Tons of Natural Light. Incredible Outdoor Living space includes Custom Pavilion(Western Red Cedar, Matte Black Standing Seam Metal Roof) Real Stone Masonry Fireplace. Enjoy Wildlife Galore on this Private 19 acres, Abundant Gardening Areas & Mature Landscaping, Creek, 24x72 Barn w/Electric & Dedicated Well, 4-Stalls w/Hay Storage, Heated Field Waterers & much more! ONE-OF-A-KIND PROPERTY!

