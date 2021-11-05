Enjoy the beauty of this stunning home offering 180 degree Mountain views abutting the Jefferson National Forest, Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail. Enjoy all the amenities of this custom built home designed to resemble a 100 year old farm house. On 9 acres this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home featuring pine floors and 9' ceilings. Large addition added in 2015 w/3 zone heated floors. Complete kitchen renovation in 2016 w/soapstone and marble countertops, Italian 40'' gas range, custom cabinets, Thermador fridge and freezer towers w/cabinet clad doors. Both entry level full baths have been completely renovated including heated floors. Salt water in ground pool w/waterfall. Cottage guest house w/kitchenette and full bath. Large 4 stall barn with power, water and a 4+ acre fenced pasture.
4 Bedroom Home in Buchanan - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurst is on the ballot today, seeking re-election against Republican Jason Ballard.
Officials have identified a total of 49 confirmed cases, including 31 hospitalizations.
Tyler Lee Foster was part of a group of would-be robbers who were met with gunfire that left one dead and another badly wounded.
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
Radford police video: Hurst was driving on suspended license, said election sign incident was ‘hijinks’
The delegate was not charged with anything but wasn't allowed to drive away since his license was suspended.
Two new faces expect to join the Roanoke County School Board, and two incumbents kept their seats after Election Day 2021, according to unoffi…
- Updated
Key play: Virginia Tech stops Georgia Tech's offense on a fourth and 2 from Virginia Tech’s 12-yard line in the fourth quarter.
- Updated
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente tackles some hot button offensive topics
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
NASCAR's Denny Hamlin didn't exactly win new fans on Sunday in Martinsville.