4 Bedroom Home in Buchanan - $649,000

Enjoy the beauty of this stunning home offering 180 degree Mountain views abutting the Jefferson National Forest, Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail. Enjoy all the amenities of this custom built home designed to resemble a 100 year old farm house. On 9 acres this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home featuring pine floors and 9' ceilings. Large addition added in 2015 w/3 zone heated floors. Complete kitchen renovation in 2016 w/soapstone and marble countertops, Italian 40'' gas range, custom cabinets, Thermador fridge and freezer towers w/cabinet clad doors. Both entry level full baths have been completely renovated including heated floors. Salt water in ground pool w/waterfall. Cottage guest house w/kitchenette and full bath. Large 4 stall barn with power, water and a 4+ acre fenced pasture.