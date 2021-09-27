Beautiful 4Bed/4.1Bath Custom Home on Private 5 acre Country Setting! You will Admire the Attention to Detail throughout, One-Level Living at Its Finest! Gorgeous Covered Brick-Pavered Front Porch offers Solid Mahogany Front Door to Greet Guests, Huge Foyer to Massive Great Room w/Spiral Staircase & Built-Ins, Open to Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, 8FT Island, Abundant Custom Cherry Cabinetry & Upscale Appliances, Large Laundry w/Granite & Tons of Pantry space. Private Office on Main Level, Spacious Master Suite w/Private Bath, Granite, Custom Tile Shower & Walk-In Closets. Add'l Covered Rear Deck! 2nd Staircase to Upper from Kitchen Area, Built w/Bed & Breakfast concept! Full, Walk-Out Lower Level w/Elephant Door from Indonesia: Focal Point for the Lower Level! Great space for Private In-LawQ
4 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $598,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teenager was killed when his motorcycle crashed Thursday afternoon on Hershberger Road Northwest, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Kayla Nicole Thomas kept her eyes cast downward, fixed on the table in front of her, as her relatives spoke Thursday about the heartbreak and …
"It's a little bit of a bittersweet day," Redick said in his video announcement.
In a written objection, the defense said it was told by federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon to make its arguments while she was out of the courtroom -- denying it the right to be heard.
The county board of supervisors says the circuit court “has no authority to exercise jurisdiction over the monument at issue.”
A bar security guard accused of wounding another man in an exchange of gunfire last year saw his bond revoked Friday after police discovered h…
“We’ve got huge improvement to make,” coach Justin Fuente said of an offense he labeled as “inconsistent.”
Isimemen David Etute is accused of killing Jerry Paul Smith.
The former Cave Spring coach remembers Redick's "competitive greatness."
Where in the world is my medical marijuana card? I applied for it early in August and now it's late September. On top of that, legal weed in Virginia is no bargain.