4 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $599,900

Beautiful 4Bed/4.1Bath Custom Home on Private 5 acre Country Setting! You will Admire the Attention to Detail throughout, One-Level Living at Its Finest! Gorgeous Covered Brick-Pavered Front Porch offers Solid Mahogany Front Door to Greet Guests, Huge Foyer to Massive Great Room w/Spiral Staircase & Built-Ins, Open to Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, 8FT Island, Abundant Custom Cherry Cabinetry & Upscale Appliances, Large Laundry w/Granite & Tons of Pantry space. Private Office on Main Level, Spacious Master Suite w/Private Bath, Granite, Custom Tile Shower & Walk-In Closets. Add'l Covered Rear Deck! 2nd Staircase to Upper from Kitchen Area, Built w/Bed & Breakfast concept! Full, Walk-Out Lower Level w/Elephant Door from Indonesia: Focal Point for the Lower Level! Great space for Private In-LawQ