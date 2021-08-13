Beautiful 4Bed/4.1Bath Custom Home on Private 5 acre Country Setting! You will Admire the Attention to Detail throughout, One-Level Living at Its Finest! Gorgeous Covered Brick-Pavered Front Porch offers Solid Mahogany Front Door to Greet Guests, Huge Foyer to Massive Great Room w/Spiral Staircase & Built-Ins, Open to Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite, 8FT Island, Abundant Custom Cherry Cabinetry & Upscale Appliances, Large Laundry w/Granite & Tons of Pantry space. Private Office on Main Level, Spacious Master Suite w/Private Bath, Granite, Custom Tile Shower & Walk-In Closets. Add'l Covered Rear Deck! 2nd Staircase to Upper from Kitchen Area, Built w/Bed & Breakfast concept! Full, Walk-Out Lower Level w/Elephant Door from Indonesia: Focal Point for the Lower Level! Great space for Private In-LawQ
4 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
So you've decided to seek a Virginia medical marijuana license — just in time of the opening of a medical-marijuana dispensary in Salem. Here's one way to do that — it'll set you back $185.
Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke Joshua Dillon Haynes' bond following his July 27 arrest on domestic violence charges.
Situated on a 16-acre peninsula on Virginia’s renowned Smith Mountain Lake, this exquisite 12,000 sq. ft. home took Artisans 4 years to comple…
A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and heavily damaged a building at an apartment complex off U.S. 220 in Roanoke.
New details behind the allegations of financial wrongdoing against elected official Robert Jeffrey Jr. emerge from unsealed search warrants.
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
Sugar Magnolia, which offers ice cream, chocolates, paper goods and gifts, opened its Roanoke store last month.
Blacksburg Books is the town's first independent bookstore to open in years.
Salem's assistant superintendent said: “We are all profoundly disappointed that we’re still sitting here today talking about this."
Only superfans and trivia experts would know that John Belushi’s death saved James Taylor’s life.