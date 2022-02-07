 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $305,000

Wow! This bright, airy, modern and maintenance free townhome is situated within walking distance to the amenities of the Daleville Town Center and offers; restaurants, live concerts, coffee shops and the YMCA. Entry level bedroom or could be living room and new full bath added. Second level boast a spacious kitchen with island, pretty granite countertops and newer stainless-steel appliances. Off the kitchen, composite deck. Upper level, three bedrooms and a large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings. New Hardwood Flooring throughout and conveniently located in desirable area.

