4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $410,000

Located in Orchard Lake Subdivision in Botetourt County. Gated yard, large 2 story brick and vinyl, Inground pool, 4 car garages. Gorgeous lot. Covered Front Porch. Private Foyer, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Fabulous Sun Room with Cathedral Ceilings leading to Deck & accessing pool area. 3 bedrooms & 2 baths on this level. Lower level offers Family Room with Brick Fireplace & Woodstove, with wet bar & small range top, Office area, 4th bedroom & full bath. Nice size laundry room, Lots of storage, central vacuum, gas generator, Circular paved drive. Total 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, attached garage, detached garage, Inground pool. Several sources for heat: Ceiling heat, Forced Air, Central Air plus gas meter for generator (easy to convert to gas forced air for home