4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $493,900

With a bright, open interior ready to be personalized for the way your family lives today, Stateson homes brings style and flexibility to this classic, center-hall colonial design. Read more about The Lexington and register to schedule an appointment with Stateson Homes at Daleville Town Center today.

