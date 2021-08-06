4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $525,000

Single floor living with stunning views overlooking tee and green of hole 4 at Ashely Plantation and up over and across to surrounding mountain ranges. Open floor plan with 15 foot entrance ceiling and 9 foot main level ceilings. All new stainless steel Maytag appliances and custom cabinetry. Large Master with sitting room attached All brick construction with a finished walkout basement Architectural ceiling panels in lower level. Neighborhood HOA handles Mowing, Mulching, and Snow Removal.