4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $529,900

The Ashland provides the conveniences and features that todays families are looking for. This two-story, four bedroom home has an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The first floor offers 9-foot ceilings and a large kitchen with an oversized island and informal dining area. The kitchen opens up into the spacious, light-filled family room just the spot for family game nights! Busy families will appreciate the large mudroom with a drop zone and access to the private laundry. The second floor offers a private owners suite with a large walk-in shower, two separate vanities, and two substantial walk-in closets. Outside of the owners suite, the Ashland has three generously sized bedrooms and a large hall bath. An optional first-floor guest suite can be added to accommodate long-term guests or additional family members. An array of custom features such as a screened porch, 4-foot extension to the breakfast nook, and built-in storage/cubbies allow you to design this home to fit your unique needs.