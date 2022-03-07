 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $534,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $534,900

The Ashland provides the conveniences and features that todays families are looking for. This two-story, four bedroom home has an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The first floor offers 9-foot ceilings and a large kitchen with an oversized island and informal dining area. The kitchen opens up into the spacious, light-filled family room just the spot for family game nights! Busy families will appreciate the large mudroom with a drop zone and access to the private laundry. The second floor offers a private owners suite with a large walk-in shower, two separate vanities, and two substantial walk-in closets. Outside of the owners suite, the Ashland has three generously sized bedrooms and a large hall bath. An optional first-floor guest suite can be added to accommodate long-term guests or additional family members. An array of custom features such as a screened porch, 4-foot extension to the breakfast nook, and built-in storage/cubbies allow you to design this home to fit your unique needs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert