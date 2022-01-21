 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $599,000

Large Ranch home in Popular Daleville Area. Huge MBR w/Gas log fireplace and 2 baths one with Jacuzzi, 2 walk-in closets plus screened porch. 3 car garage. New hardwood floors in L/R and Dining Rm. Large Work room and storage in basement along with storage in crawl space and 1-car garage. Additional appliances that convey furnace humidifier, sump pump, range hood, and 2 hot water tanks.

