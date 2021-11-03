4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $644,888

Incredible home with a great corner lot on Ashley Plantation Golf Course. Amazing, airy eat in kitchen with an oversized island, new appliances & French doors that lead to a great patio that looks onto the golf course. This home also offers a formal dining room, office, family room & laundry room on the main level. Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms & large master with a garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks. The walk out lower level of this home has a beautiful full bar, built in U shaped sitting area & plenty of space for entertaining. With an unfinished attic & both a double (main level) & single (lower level) garage this house is an amazing find.