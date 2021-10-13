Beautiful Ashley Plantation home with all that you can imagine inside and out! Plenty of curb appeal as you pull up to your beautifully landscaped home on a large flat lot adjacent to the 11th hole. Entry level offers a large master suite, walk-in closet with built-in organizers and space bath. Kitchen offers eat-in space and easily flows into both of the living areas (accented by a two-way fireplace) and formal dining room. Easy entry from main level garage and exit from kitchen onto the deck. Upstairs you have 3 additional bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, every room in this home has its own bathroom! Basement is incredible with a full bar (bar and barstools convey), living area perfect for watching movies or games, full bathroom with jacuzzi tub, sauna and additional room
4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $649,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente defends decision-making in loss to Notre Dame
A group continues to advocate for Stadium Woods amid the immensely popular student tailgate known as Center Street.
BLACKSBURG – Numbness.
A driver sustained life-threatening injuries when a train collided with her car at a crossing in Troutville last week, according to Virginia S…
Notre Dame kicks a 48-yarder in the final seconds to win 32-29 at Lane Stadium.
April Hartsook was hurt in a Sept. 24 crash when her car was crossing railroad tracks in Troutville.
Labor Law: A $3.52 million settlement highlights that employers cannot use staffing agencies to discriminate in hiring
Most employers realize they can’t discriminate against candidates for employment by seeking someone “younger” or seeking “male only.”
He also will be suspended for the first half of next week’s game against Pittsburgh.
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s r…
The Hokies starting quarterback returned to play through the pain after his backup also went down with an injury.