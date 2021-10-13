4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $649,950

Beautiful Ashley Plantation home with all that you can imagine inside and out! Plenty of curb appeal as you pull up to your beautifully landscaped home on a large flat lot adjacent to the 11th hole. Entry level offers a large master suite, walk-in closet with built-in organizers and space bath. Kitchen offers eat-in space and easily flows into both of the living areas (accented by a two-way fireplace) and formal dining room. Easy entry from main level garage and exit from kitchen onto the deck. Upstairs you have 3 additional bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, every room in this home has its own bathroom! Basement is incredible with a full bar (bar and barstools convey), living area perfect for watching movies or games, full bathroom with jacuzzi tub, sauna and additional room