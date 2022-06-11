Welcome home to your new construction located in the highly desirable Ashley Plantation. This 4BR, 3.5 bath home boasts the quality and attention to detail that you deserve in your new home. Walk inside to notice hardwoods throughout the main level, an open kitchen with a gas cooktop, pot filler, double oven and high-end countertops. The kitchen opens to the living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas log fireplace. The entry level also boasts the master BR w/ coffered ceilings and master bath which features a spacious walk-in tile shower. The upper level has 3 large BRs, one of which is another master BR, and two baths. The lower level has a full walk-out basement that is great for storage or future expansion. This home is completed with a three-car garage,
4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $749,950
- Updated
