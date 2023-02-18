New Subdivision Countryside Landing (Lot 104) currently under construction. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Primary bedroom on main. Upper level has 3 bedroom, 1 bath and laundry. Gas forced air heat and Tankless on demand water heater. Beautiful views. "Seller will consider a trade for your existing home" Seller will lease this home with the following Terms: $2,200 per month, $2,200 security deposit, One year minimum Lease term to qualified applicant(s), Tenant pays all utilities, Tenant is responsible for own snow removal and grounds maintenance. NO PETS