4 Bedroom Home in Dublin - $389,900

New Subdivision Countryside Landing (Lot 104) currently under construction. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Primary bedroom on main. Upper level has 3 bedroom, 1 bath and laundry. Gas forced air heat and Tankless on demand water heater. Features: Special Grey cabinets, Dallas white granite, Endura Ivory Oak LVP, Carpet is Bare Mineral. Beautiful views. "Seller will trade for your existing home"

