4 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $279,999

  Updated
Open floor plan with Kitchen, Dining and family room. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Master on the Main with walk in closets. 3 bedrooms, full bath and laundry on upper level. Covered front and back porch. On demand gas water heater. Single car garage with additional 2 car concrete pad for off street parking.

