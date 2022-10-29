Open floor plan with Kitchen, Dining and family room. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Master on the Main with walk in closets. 3 bedrooms, full bath and laundry on upper level. Covered front and back porch. On demand gas water heater. Single car garage with additional 2 car concrete pad for off street parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $279,999
