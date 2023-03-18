Beautiful home with 2000+ square footage. Master bedroom suite is on the main level and there are 3 more spacious bedrooms on the upper level. Midway Estates is one Montgomery County's newest and most exclusive subdivisions. Conveniently located between Salem and Christiansburg and close to Interstate 81 makes it convenient to everything. This 2 story Craftsman style home with the open concept floor plan is a must for any buyer. The home features numerous upgrades such as some LVP flooring, granite counters, upgraded appliances, Shaker style cabinetry, on demand tankless style hot water heater and master suite on the main level just to name a few. Relax on the covered front porch or extend your outdoor living on your private patio which is upgraded with a built in fire pit and has stunning hardscaping. The upper level also offers additional storage in the walk in attic area. Ample parking area/driveway as well as a one car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $364,900
