Pre-construction home not yet built. The home of your dreams is to be built on this fantastic 4.437 acre lot in the gorgeous Hickory Knob Subdivision. A four bedroom, two and half bath two story home with a full unfinished basement will be plumbed for an additional bathroom. The front of the home has lots of stone on it and an inviting covered front porch. The large kitchen includes granite countertops, white cabinets with stainless appliances. There will be a two-car attached garage, four bedrooms upstairs, a great room, luxury vinyl plank floor on the main level and a deck off the back to enjoy the view. Conveniently located just minutes to I-81 and between Salem/Roanoke and Blacksburg not far from Virginia Tech. Come find your little piece of heaven!
4 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $549,900
