4 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $669,500

Meticulous custom built home perfectly situated on secluded 10 acres! Yes, that's right; everything you have always wanted for a dream home has been done for you. All the decisions, guess work, headaches that the new constructions process can cause has been taken care of already. For starters, as you walk in, you'll immediately notice the open concept split bedroom floor plan with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, high-end finishings everywhere in the home just to start. Walk into a kitchen ANY CHEF would kill for. From the cozy breakfasts or the massive gatherings, this kitchen can handle it all and was planned for it with the upscale appliances chosen and custom lighting!