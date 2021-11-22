Impressive Monticello-Style Villa & Detached Guest Residence sit privately amid 56 Acres w/Seasonal Mountain Views. The 2011 Villa features 8' Tall Mahogany Doors, 7 French Doors, 10' & 20' Trey Ceilings, 3 Gas Fireplaces, 3 HVACs, Balconies & Floor to Ceiling Windows, Tiered Porches, Composite Decking. The 20' Rotunda Entry has 8' Fiberglass Double Doors & historical Chandelier from the VA Senate. The Owners Suite fills the West Wing & The East Wing enjoys an Office/Bedroom w/Full Bath; The Kitchen w/Island, Gas Stove, Screened Porch & Great Room are Large enough for any Gathering & accented by a Gorgeous Staircase w/ upper Balcony, Guest rooms & Terraces. Basement is roughed-in for BR, Bath & Kitchen.
4 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $1,350,000
