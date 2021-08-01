 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $299,950

Are you a visionary? What would you do with a 2000+/- sq. ft. home on 27.83 acres? If you would consider purchasing a house that needs some work, you owe it to yourself to see this peaceful retreat situated just outside historic, downtown Fincastle, and only 2 miles off 220 N. There is a 2 car garage and a large building/barn. You will also find 3-4 bedrooms, including a master suite with full bath and walk in closet, plus a 2nd full, hall bath, hardwood floors and tilt windows. Roanoke Gas serves the property. The property lies on the corners of Windward Drive and Old Fincastle Road. From a view of the plat, you can see there is plenty of road frontage on both roads. Isn't it time to start making your dreams a reality!

